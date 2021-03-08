>
Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) Former Director, Exec VP, CFO Lawrance W Mcafee Sold $553,800 of Shares

March 08, 2021 | About: USPH +1.03%

Former Director, Exec VP, CFO of Us Physical Therapy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lawrance W Mcafee (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of USPH on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $110.76 a share. The total sale was $553,800.

US Physical Therapy Inc operates outpatient physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics across US which provide treatment for orthopedic disorders, sports-related injuries, and work-related injuries. Us Physical Therapy Inc has a market cap of $1.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.130000 with a P/E ratio of 45.87 and P/S ratio of 3.46. The dividend yield of Us Physical Therapy Inc stocks is 0.28%. Us Physical Therapy Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Us Physical Therapy Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Former Director, Exec VP, CFO Lawrance W Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of USPH stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $110.76. The price of the stock has increased by 3.95% since.
  • Former Director, Exec VP, CFO Lawrance W Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of USPH stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $119.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of USPH stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $116.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

