>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund Buys SAP SE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Fox Corp, FactSet Research Systems Inc

March 08, 2021 | About: SAP -0.01% ICE -1.07% FOXA +2.52% FDS +0.53%

Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund (Current Portfolio) buys SAP SE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Fox Corp, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund. As of 2020Q4, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund owns 33 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MS Global Franchise Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ms+global+franchise+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MS Global Franchise Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,205,309 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  2. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.) - 2,790,837 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42%
  3. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 2,982,161 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 792,421 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 580,316 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
Added: SAP SE (SAP)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund added to a holding in SAP SE by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $90.18 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $107.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,058,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $115.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 760,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 24.04%. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund still held 642,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund reduced to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 20.63%. The sale prices were between $306.5 and $351.71, with an estimated average price of $330.53. The stock is now traded at around $317.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund still held 61,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MS Global Franchise Fund. Also check out:

1. MS Global Franchise Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. MS Global Franchise Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MS Global Franchise Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MS Global Franchise Fund keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)