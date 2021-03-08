Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund Buys SAP SE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Fox Corp, FactSet Research Systems Inc

Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund (Current Portfolio) buys SAP SE, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Fox Corp, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund. As of 2020Q4, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund owns 33 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SAP, ICE, RB., PM, MSFT, V, PG, BAX, ABT, BDX, TMO, FIS, BATS, HEIA, REL, KO, ULVR, MC, NKE, RI, ZTS, ROP, MCO, EXPN, REN, CPR, FOX,

SAP, ICE, RB., PM, MSFT, V, PG, BAX, ABT, BDX, TMO, FIS, BATS, HEIA, REL, KO, ULVR, MC, NKE, RI, ZTS, ROP, MCO, EXPN, REN, CPR, FOX, Reduced Positions: FOXA, FDS, ACN, OR,

For the details of MS Global Franchise Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ms+global+franchise+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,205,309 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.) - 2,790,837 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 2,982,161 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% Visa Inc (V) - 792,421 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 580,316 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund added to a holding in SAP SE by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $90.18 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $107.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,058,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $115.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 760,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 24.04%. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund still held 642,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund reduced to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 20.63%. The sale prices were between $306.5 and $351.71, with an estimated average price of $330.53. The stock is now traded at around $317.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Fund still held 61,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.