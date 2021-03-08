Smart Portfolios, LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Smart Portfolios, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smart Portfolios, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Smart Portfolios, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLD, XBI, SH, VGK, XLE, IJS,

GLD, XBI, SH, VGK, XLE, IJS, Added Positions: FTSM, JPST, IWP, IVV, SUSA, MINT, IEF, SHY,

FTSM, JPST, IWP, IVV, SUSA, MINT, IEF, SHY, Reduced Positions: VWO, XLY, SPY, SBUX, FDN, XLP, XLV, XLU, QQQ, FXG, INDA, DGRW, TOTL,

VWO, XLY, SPY, SBUX, FDN, XLP, XLV, XLU, QQQ, FXG, INDA, DGRW, TOTL, Sold Out: DIA, MSFT, GOOGL, EEM, AAPL, UNP, IGV, IVW, VNQ, MCD, EMB, INTC, VHT, TXN, IVE, COST, MRK, CCM,

For the details of Smart Portfolios, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smart+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 396,523 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.72% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 166,250 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.12% First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 150,843 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 44,893 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 95,058 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $157.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 28,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $136.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 18,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 57,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 15,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $103.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 104.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.28%. The holding were 396,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 166,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.79%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $97.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 28,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 218.12%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $386.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 145.01%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.35 and $305.08, with an estimated average price of $289.74.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34.

Smart Portfolios, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5.

Smart Portfolios, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.8%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Smart Portfolios, LLC still held 28,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 42.49%. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Smart Portfolios, LLC still held 1,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smart Portfolios, LLC reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 55.2%. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Smart Portfolios, LLC still held 2,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.