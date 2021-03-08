Calian Re-Wins Significant Learning Contract Valued at up to $32.5 Million

Provider of Research Assistant Services to Royal Military College since 1997, customer retention is a pillar of Calian growth strategy

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd., (TSX:CGY) a provider of trusted products and solutions, is delighted to announce it has again been awarded a Regional Individual Standing Offer (RISO) by the Department of National Defence (DND) to provide research assistant services to the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC).

Valued at up to $32.5M over 5 years, under this agreement Calian provides research assistance to RMC University Professors who carry out Research and Development in the broad disciplines of engineering, science, social science and humanities, with the aim of providing high quality defence-related and inquiry-based research and leadership.

"Supporting the innovative research at RMC is part of the Calian mission to equip, prepare and deliver innovative solutions to Canada's extended defence community. RMC has been a trusted and important Calian customer for over 20 years. Our researchers are proud to support the innovative research our customers undertake." said Don Whitty, President Calian Learning.

"Customer retention is the first pillar of the Calian growth strategy. Our longstanding partnership with RMC is indicative of our commitment to customer partnership and delivery excellence in all branches of the military and defence community" stated Kevin Ford, CEO Calian. "Calian is honored to continue to support the RMC research mission."

About Royal Military College of Canada

As a military university, the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC) educates, develops, and inspires bilingual, fit, and ethical leaders who serve the Canadian Armed Forces and Canada. RMC has a proud history of delivering exemplary Officers to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). RMC's research mission is to stimulate and facilitate ethical research and scholarship -- providing leadership, guidance and support services to advance RMC's position as a research-engaged university dedicated to high quality defence-related and inquiry-based research. https://www.rmc-cmr.ca/

About Calian Learning

Calian Learning provides comprehensive, specialized learning services to public and private sector organizations, including the Canadian Armed Forces. With a focus on reduced time to competency, the Calian learning experts help customers achieve learning outcomes in high fidelity, complex environments. Calian Learning offers full-service training programs and services ranging from needs analysis and design, through delivery of on-line, in-person and simulation scenarios, through evaluation and post event analysis.

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,000 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

