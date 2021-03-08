>
Please Join Solitario Zinc at Virtual PDAC March 8th - 11th, 2021

March 08, 2021 | About: AMEX:XPL +2.89% TSX:SLR +2.68%

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the virtual PDAC Conference March 8th - 11th, 2021.

Visit Solitario's virtual booth and book meetings with management to learn more about Solitario's recently announced 105% increase in zinc sulfide resources at the Florida Canyon project in Peru, with joint venture partner Nexa Resources. Register Free Here: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

About Solitario

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.4 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.9 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Christopher E. Herald
President & CEO
303-534-1030, Ext. 14
Valerie Kimball
Director - Investor Relations
720)933-1150
800-229-6827

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634158/Please-Join-Solitario-Zinc-at-Virtual-PDAC-March-8th--11th-2021

img.ashx?id=634158

