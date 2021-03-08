>
Ur-Energy is Attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada International Virtual Convention

March 08, 2021 | About: AMEX:URG +4% TSX:URE +0%

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG) (TSX:URE),announces that Ur-Energy Inc. is featured in the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors Showcase at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Virtual Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange. PDAC starts today and continues through March 11, 2021.

Please visit our virtual booth in the PDAC Investors Exchange to arrange a one-on-one meeting with our team. For more information and to register for the convention please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

If you have questions about scheduling a meeting, send us a note at [email protected].

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a U.S. uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda, Chair and CEO
866-981-4588
[email protected]

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634112/Ur-Energy-is-Attending-the-Prospectors-Developers-Association-of-Canada-International-Virtual-Convention

