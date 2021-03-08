INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SVBI, FPRX, MIK, JCS; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Severn Bancorp, Inc. ( SVBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, holders of Severn Bancorp common stock will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock and $1.59 in cash for each share of Severn Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Severn Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. ( FPRX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amgen Inc. for $38.00 per share in cash. If you are a Five Prime shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. ( MIK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a Michaels shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Communications Systems, Inc. ( JCS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

