Ciner Resources LP to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 15, 2021 and will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Those wishing to participate should call one of the following numbers and reference confirmation 2238705:Domestic (Toll Free): 1-866-550-6980International: 1-804-977-2644Conference ID: 2238705The conference call will be made available via a simultaneous webcast live ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2990273%2FB839429A67937D78B76876372FD67049[/url]) and archived for replay at [url="]www.ciner.us.com[/url]. The replay will be available two hours after the call’s completion for seven days by calling one of the below numbers:Domestic (Toll Free): 1-800-585-8367International: 404-537-3406Conference ID: 2238705ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LPCiner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

