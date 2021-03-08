>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ALYI To Detail North American Electric Motorcycle Design Improvement To Extend Range In Update Scheduled For This Friday

March 08, 2021 | About: OTCPK:ALYI +34.66%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, March 8, 2021

DALLAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced a shareholder update scheduled this Friday, March 12, 2021 to present a new design update that will be included in the first 200 Retro Electric Revolt Electric Motorcycles coming to market in North America this year. ALYI has already received pre-orders for the first 200 Retro Electric Revolt Electric Motorcycle based on the classic BMW R71 frame and has a growing waitlist. The update, coming from ALYI's design group, will detail the design improvement that will increase the electric motorcycle's cruising range.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
[email protected]
+1-800-713-0297

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-to-detail-north-american-electric-motorcycle-design-improvement-to-extend-range-in-update-scheduled-for-this-friday-301242527.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)