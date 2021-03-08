>
First Resource Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 11th

March 08, 2021 | About: OTCPK:FRSB +6.64% OTCPK:FRSB +6.64%

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., March 8, 2021

EXTON, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank(OTCQX: FRSB), focused on hybrid community banking, today announced that Glenn Marshall, CEO and Lauren Ranalli, President & CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 11, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: March 11, 2021
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3pzliV5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event atwww.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • 2020 net income increased 40% over the prior year
  • Total assets increased 26% in 2020
  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased 97% in 2020
  • $58.8 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans completed in 2020

About First Resource Bank
First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-resource-bank-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-march-11th-301242709.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


