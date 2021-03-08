>
Digi-Key Electronics Named ON Semiconductor Global High Service Distributor of the Year for Second Year in a Row

March 08, 2021 | About: NAS:ON -7.27%

Digi-Key's partnership contributed to the supplier's success in the energy efficient innovation market in 2020

PR Newswire

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 8, 2021

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, was named ON Semiconductor's Global High Service Distributor for 2020. This is the second year Digi-Key has been recognized with the Global High Service Distribution Partner Award, which honors the distributor that led channel sales, grew market share, captured increased sales of products and scored highly on overall process excellence in the evolving semiconductor market.

Energy efficient power and signal management, logic, discrete and custom solutions to help design engineers solve their unique design challenges

"On behalf of the organization, I want to thank our excellent channel partners for their contributions in 2020," said Jeff Thomson, senior vice president of global channel sales for ON Semiconductor. "Each of these winners successfully grew product sales, generated significant new business and effectively supported customer needs while keeping our company initiatives for operational excellence at the forefront. The support of our worldwide distribution partners is essential as we continue to increase market penetration, revenue growth and achieve overall success of the company."

ON Semiconductor is an industry leader in leveraging partnerships in the global distribution channel. Approximately 60 percent of the company's business results from distribution sales, and distribution remains the fastest channel to market.

"Digi-Key is thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious award for the second consecutive year from one of our most valued global partners to our engineering community, ON Semiconductor," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "ON Semiconductor continues to provide Digi-Key's customers with high-quality semiconductor based solutions that empower innovators to reduce global energy use."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of ON Semiconductor products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
[email protected]

Digi-Key was one of the select few companies named to the inaugural Inc. Best in Business list out of around 2,700 entries (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-named-on-semiconductor-global-high-service-distributor-of-the-year-for-second-year-in-a-row-301242633.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


