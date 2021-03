Prem Watsa Comments on Atlas Corp

David Sokol and Bing Chen continue to do a tremendous job driving shareholder value, operational excellence and strengthening Atlas' ( NYSE:ATCO ) leading positions. This was highlighted during the COVID-19 downturn when, despite many challenges, Atlas was able to maintain very high utilization and improve its credit profile. The container ship market, supported by strong demand and very low idle capacity, is undergoing a significant rebound. This has created an opportunity in the newbuild market, where Atlas has signed to build up to 31 large and modern ships for charters ranging from 5 to 18 years. These ships will increase its fleet capacity by approximately 45%. Atlas' best in class operations and balance sheet strength allowed it to take advantage of these opportunities. These new ships, the rebound in the container ship market and Atlas' ability to quickly take advantage of strategic opportunities should drive strong returns in the years to come. Outstanding performance by David, Bing and team!