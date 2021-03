Prem Watsa Comments on Recipe Unlimited

Recipe ( TSX:RECP ) was one of our investments hardest hit by COVID-19 and the related closures of its network of over 1,300 restaurants across Canada. Despite a 30% drop in 2020 system sales to approximately Cdn$2.4 billion, Recipe managed to generate EBITDA of approximately Cdn$114 million and positive free cash flow of Cdn$31 million. We are thankful for the perseverance and tenacity of Frank Hennessey and the entire Recipe team, especially the front line workers, and the resiliency of Recipe's diversified businesses such as its grocery retail business that increased sales by 23%.