Prem Watsa Comments on Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge ( TSX:FDGE ), which aims to disrupt the global agriculture ecosystem, just recently completed a very successful IPO. CEO Wade Barnes and his management team are digitizing the farm and providing data-driven insights to farmers along with developing a portfolio of products to disrupt large agriculture verticals including crop insurance, the carbon offset market and other financial services. The company expects strong growth in acres, revenue and EBITDA over the upcoming years. We have nurtured Farmers Edge since 2015 and over the years invested Cdn$376 million. At the IPO value, our investment is worth Cdn$425 million but due to Farmers Edge's losses over the years, it is carried on our balance sheet at only Cdn$303 million. Farmers Edge will be debt free with cash of Cdn$100 million and positive free cash flow next year.