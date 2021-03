Prem Watsa Comments on AGT

Global demand for healthy food fueled by population growth, changing consumer attitudes and rising incomes in emerging markets, particularly Asia, are providing excellent business fundamentals for our investment in AGT ( TSX:AGT ), a global food champion. Murad Al-Katib and his team are true innovators in developing and supplying plant-based and staple foods to retail, food service and the consumer products sector in over 100 countries around the world. AGT, acquired in 2019, delivered a strong performance in 2020, including 20% growth and record EBITDA.