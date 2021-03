Prem Watsa Comments on Chorus Aviation

Fairfax invested Cdn$200 million in debt yielding 6% per annum and warrants which yield Fairfax an implied ownership of 13% in Chorus Aviation ( TSX:CHR ), which operates Air Canada's Jazz regional airline business. Air Canada has a 9.6% stake in Chorus. There is no question that COVID-19 has been catastrophic for the airline industry. That said, Joe Randell and his team have done an outstanding job managing the cost structure of Jazz with its partner, Air Canada. Chorus is still being paid its fixed fee under the Air Canada contract. In addition, Chorus is currently seeing very exciting opportunities in the leasing space as all airlines, including the majors, look to move planes off their balance sheet. While our warrants are currently well out of the money (strike price Cdn$8.25 per share), we are confident the business of Chorus and its partner Air Canada will swiftly recover when travel once again resumes.