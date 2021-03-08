>
Graham Griffin
Graham Griffin
Tesla Competitor XPeng's 4th-Quarter Earnings

Growing revenue and vehicle deliveries

March 08, 2021 | About: XPEV -3.96% TSLA -5.84%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2020 that shows positive growth in revenue and vehicles delivered.

On Monday, the company, which is competitor of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), reported total fourth-quarter revenue of $437 million that represented an increase of 345.5% from the same period of 2019. Basic and diluted net loss per American depository share were both 16 cents and each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

408411e8811d1d5cc9cf8f81ae336312.png

"We closed 2020 on a strong note, with a record number of total deliveries in the fourth quarter of 12,964 vehicles, led by the P7, our second Smart EV model, which fueled our robust operational and financial performance throughout the year," He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of XPeng, said. "Our relentless focus on providing highly differentiated Smart EV products to our customers and expanding our sales and service network supported our achievements in 2020 and empowers our sustainable future growth."

Vehicle deliveries rose 302.9% compared to the year-ago quarter total of 3,218 deliveries. The fourth quarter made up almost half of the 27,041 deliveries that were recorded throughout 2020 and actually exceeded the total deliveries from 2019.

XPeng leaders also boasted a service and sales network of 160 stores and 54 service centers that cover 54 cities. The company has also implemented 159 super charging stations under their own name that cover 54 cities.

The report also highlighted strong delivery increases in both January and February despite an ongoing chip shortage caused by manufacturing delays. The shortage is expected to last into the summer of this year as companies struggle to meet demand with the ongoing pandemic-induced delays.

On March 8, the stock was trading at $27.70 per share with a market cap of $19.54 billion. There is not enough data for a GF Value Line or a Peter Lynch chart.

4381ac985b82d8f70414f111006a65e4.png

Top gurus invested in XPeng include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), Primecap Management (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio).

04efdcbf51383ffa32844eabeeeb4138.png

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

