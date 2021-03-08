Msci Inc (MSCI) President & COO Cd Baer Pettit Sold $1 million of Shares

President & COO of Msci Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cd Baer Pettit (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of MSCI on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $407.77 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

MSCI Inc is an independent provider of research-driven insights and tools for institutional investors. It offers content, applications and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Msci Inc has a market cap of $33.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $402.630000 with a P/E ratio of 56.92 and P/S ratio of 20.19. The dividend yield of Msci Inc stocks is 0.74%. Msci Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Msci Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Global Controller Jennifer H Mak sold 596 shares of MSCI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $421.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.45% since.

