Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) CEO and President Michael P Kehoe Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO and President of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael P Kehoe (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of KNSL on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $159.22 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty and specialty insurance products. It offers property insurance to Primary Property, Excess Property, and Inland Marine divisions. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a market cap of $3.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $163.220000 with a P/E ratio of 42.05 and P/S ratio of 7.77. The dividend yield of Kinsale Capital Group Inc stocks is 0.23%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Michael P Kehoe sold 12,500 shares of KNSL stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $159.22. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Teresa Chia bought 500 shares of KNSL stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $160.17. The price of the stock has increased by 1.9% since.

EVP and COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of KNSL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $189.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.88% since.

