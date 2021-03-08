First Bancorp (FBP) EVP Cassan Pancham Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP of First Bancorp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cassan Pancham (insider trades) sold 108,000 shares of FBP on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $11.1 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

First BanCorp is a financial holding company. Its operating segments include Commercial and Corporate Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Mortgage Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. First Bancorp has a market cap of $2.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.450000 with a P/E ratio of 24.40 and P/S ratio of 3.56. The dividend yield of First Bancorp stocks is 1.93%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of FBP stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $11.3. The price of the stock has increased by 1.33% since.

Director Daniel Edward Frye sold 3,000 shares of FBP stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.09% since.

