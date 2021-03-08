>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Marsh & Mclennan Inc (MMC) CFO Mark C Mcgivney Sold $706,090 of Shares

March 08, 2021 | About: MMC +0.29%

CFO of Marsh & Mclennan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark C Mcgivney (insider trades) sold 6,125 shares of MMC on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $115.28 a share. The total sale was $706,090.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is a professional services firm which provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc has a market cap of $59.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.350000 with a P/E ratio of 29.63 and P/S ratio of 3.47. The dividend yield of Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc stocks is 1.58%. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, Mercer Martine Ferland sold 2,162 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.
  • President and CEO, MMC Daniel S Glaser sold 27,142 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.
  • President & CEO, Guy Carpenter Peter C Hearn sold 4,418 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.
  • President and CEO of OWG Scott Mcdonald sold 4,437 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mark C Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of MMC stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice President and Controller Stacy Mills sold 1,434 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MMC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)