Marsh & Mclennan Inc (MMC) CFO Mark C Mcgivney Sold $706,090 of Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is a professional services firm which provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc has a market cap of $59.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.350000 with a P/E ratio of 29.63 and P/S ratio of 3.47. The dividend yield of Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc stocks is 1.58%. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, Mercer Martine Ferland sold 2,162 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

President and CEO, MMC Daniel S Glaser sold 27,142 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

President & CEO, Guy Carpenter Peter C Hearn sold 4,418 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

President and CEO of OWG Scott Mcdonald sold 4,437 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark C Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of MMC stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President and Controller Stacy Mills sold 1,434 shares of MMC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

