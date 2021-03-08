>
Roth Ch Acquisition Iii Co (ROCRU) Co-CEO Byron Roth Bought $1.4 million of Shares

March 08, 2021 | About: ROCRU +0%

Co-CEO of Roth Ch Acquisition Iii Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Byron Roth (insider trades) bought 138,937 shares of ROCRU on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.4 million.

.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-CEO John C Lipman bought 86,917 shares of ROCRU stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.
  • Co-CEO Byron Roth bought 138,937 shares of ROCRU stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Gordon J Roth bought 94,704 shares of ROCRU stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Co-President Rick Hartfiel bought 11,132 shares of ROCRU stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.
  • Director Montgomery Molly bought 5,000 shares of ROCRU stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.
  • Director James J Gold bought 11,333 shares of ROCRU stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.
  • Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 5,000 shares of ROCRU stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.
  • Director Adam Rothstein bought 5,000 shares of ROCRU stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ROCRU, click here

.

