Novocure (NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sold $530,118 of Shares

NovoCure Ltd is a medical systems developer in the United States. Its primary product is the TTFields delivery system, which is a low-intensity therapy to combat acute tumors. Novocure Ltd has a market cap of $13.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $127.010000 with a P/E ratio of 653.83 and P/S ratio of 27.39.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Ashley Cordova sold 567 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.66% since.

CFO Ashley Cordova sold 428 shares of NVCR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $152.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Ely Benaim sold 5,363 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $146.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.08% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Pritesh Shah sold 4,832 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $143.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.49% since.

COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,854 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.66% since.

General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 3,084 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.66% since.

Chief Development Officer Frank X Leonard sold 567 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.66% since.

