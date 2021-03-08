>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Novocure (NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sold $530,118 of Shares

March 08, 2021 | About: NVCR -1.76%

COO of Novocure (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen (insider trades) sold 3,854 shares of NVCR on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $137.55 a share. The total sale was $530,118.

NovoCure Ltd is a medical systems developer in the United States. Its primary product is the TTFields delivery system, which is a low-intensity therapy to combat acute tumors. Novocure Ltd has a market cap of $13.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $127.010000 with a P/E ratio of 653.83 and P/S ratio of 27.39.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Ashley Cordova sold 567 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.66% since.
  • CFO Ashley Cordova sold 428 shares of NVCR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $152.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Ely Benaim sold 5,363 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $146.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.08% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Pritesh Shah sold 4,832 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $143.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.49% since.
  • COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,854 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.66% since.
  • General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 3,084 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.66% since.
  • Chief Development Officer Frank X Leonard sold 567 shares of NVCR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NVCR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)