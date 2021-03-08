Si-bone Inc (SIBN) Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Si-bone Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Dunn (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SIBN on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $28.65 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Si-bone Inc has a market cap of $936.524 million; its shares were traded at around $28.940000 with and P/S ratio of 10.38.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SIBN stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $28.65. The price of the stock has increased by 1.01% since.

Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn sold 3,507 shares of SIBN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $31.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Laura Francis sold 400 shares of SIBN stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $33.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.41% since.

CFO Laura Francis sold 1,603 shares of SIBN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $31.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.8% since.

CFO Laura Francis sold 10,642 shares of SIBN stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $33.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Anthony J Recupero sold 1,593 shares of SIBN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $31.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.8% since.

GC & Chief Compliance Officer Michael A Pisetsky sold 2,809 shares of SIBN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $30.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.58% since.

