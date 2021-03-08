Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) SVP, CFO and Treasurer Mary Dean Hall Sold $651,633 of Shares

SVP, CFO and Treasurer of Quaker Chemical Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary Dean Hall (insider trades) sold 2,490 shares of KWR on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $261.7 a share. The total sale was $651,633.

Quaker Chemical Corp manufactures and sells chemicals and chemical-based products. The company's product portfolio includes rolling lubricants, machining and grinding compounds, and corrosion preventives used by steel and aluminum manufacturers. Quaker Chemical Corp has a market cap of $4.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $257.310000 with a P/E ratio of 116.62 and P/S ratio of 3.23. The dividend yield of Quaker Chemical Corp stocks is 0.58%. Quaker Chemical Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.80% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO and Treasurer Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of KWR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $261.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP - Chief Technology Officer David Slinkman sold 3,579 shares of KWR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $263.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KWR, click here