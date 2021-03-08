Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC Kathleen M Boege Sold $587,415 of Shares

EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC of Wintrust Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kathleen M Boege (insider trades) sold 7,261 shares of WTFC on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $80.9 a share. The total sale was $587,415.

Wintrust Financial Corp is engaged in providing community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. It focuses on providing community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking and origination and purchase of residential mortgages. Wintrust Financial Corp has a market cap of $4.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.950000 with a P/E ratio of 17.46 and P/S ratio of 2.88. The dividend yield of Wintrust Financial Corp stocks is 1.41%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SEC Kathleen M Boege sold 7,261 shares of WTFC stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $80.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO David A Dykstra sold 16,790 shares of WTFC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $76.39. The price of the stock has increased by 7.28% since.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER David L Stoehr sold 2,829 shares of WTFC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $77.03. The price of the stock has increased by 6.39% since.

