Ashland celebrates International Women's Day and recognizes nineteen Business Impact Awards Winners with donation to AnitaB. Org

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:ASH -1.08%

WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced that nineteen of its women employees have been recognized with Business Impact Awards (BIA) and the company has donated twenty thousand dollars to AnitaB. Org on their behalf.

The BIA winners represent all regions and many functions across the company and their achievements include strong customer focus, enabling greater efficiencies, implementing new systems, securing new business and more.

“Ashland has committed to further our environment, social and governance (ESG) agenda. Today, through the Ashland Women’s International Network (AWIN), we are raising the visibility of nineteen exceptional women from across Ashland and recognizing their positive contributions to our company,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer, Ashland. “This donation supports the mission of the AnitaB. Org to recruit, retain and advance women in technology as well as the organizations that employ them and the academic institutions training the next generation of women leaders. It also reinforces Ashland’s passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), its pervasiveness in our lives and contributions to business success.”

To learn more, visit www.ashland.com/women2021

About Ashland


Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier specialty materials company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex
problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Media Relations:
Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 995-3158
[email protected]

