>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) President and CEO Christopher S Sotos Bought $52,520 of Shares

March 08, 2021 | About: CWEN +1.1%

President and CEO of Clearway Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher S Sotos (insider trades) bought 2,000 shares of CWEN on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $26.26 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,520.

NRG Yield Inc is a dividend growth-oriented company. The company owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. Clearway Energy Inc has a market cap of $5.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.490000 with a P/E ratio of 123.61 and P/S ratio of 2.50. The dividend yield of Clearway Energy Inc stocks is 4.24%. Clearway Energy Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 27.10% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Christopher S Sotos bought 2,000 shares of CWEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $26.26. The price of the stock has increased by 4.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CWEN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)