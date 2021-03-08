Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) President and CEO Christopher S Sotos Bought $52,520 of Shares

President and CEO of Clearway Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher S Sotos (insider trades) bought 2,000 shares of CWEN on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $26.26 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $52,520.

NRG Yield Inc is a dividend growth-oriented company. The company owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. Clearway Energy Inc has a market cap of $5.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.490000 with a P/E ratio of 123.61 and P/S ratio of 2.50. The dividend yield of Clearway Energy Inc stocks is 4.24%. Clearway Energy Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 27.10% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

