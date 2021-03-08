Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $128.18 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $49.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $123.470000 with and P/S ratio of 61.56.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $128.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $136.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.64% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $154.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.19% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $150.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.05% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $174.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $128.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.97% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $149.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.52% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $145.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.2% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $153.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.7% since.

Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of MRNA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $146.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here