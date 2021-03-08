Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) Chairman and CEO Sardar Biglari, Bought $546,602 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Biglari Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sardar Biglari, (insider trades) bought 2,269 shares of BH on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $240.9 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $546,602.

Biglari Holdings Inc owns subsidiaries engaged in business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants. It is primarily involved in franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings Inc has a market cap of $457.609 million; its shares were traded at around $149.460000 with and P/S ratio of 0.67.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 2,269 shares of BH stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $240.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 37.96% since.

