Icahn Capital Management LP Buys Bausch Health Inc, Dana Inc, Sells Tenneco Inc

Investment company Icahn Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bausch Health Inc, Dana Inc, sells Tenneco Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icahn Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Icahn Capital Management LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) - 221,749,462 shares, 56.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 88,627,271 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
- CVR Energy Inc (CVI) - 71,198,718 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 20,505,879 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 16,168,606 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67%
Icahn Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,033,147 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Dana Inc (DAN)
Icahn Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,985,820 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
Icahn Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 20.26%. The sale prices were between $7.38 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Icahn Capital Management LP still held 7,285,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.
