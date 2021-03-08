Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) President and CEO Barton R Jr Brookman Sold $942,500 of Shares

President and CEO of Pdc Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barton R Jr Brookman (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of PDCE on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $37.7 a share. The total sale was $942,500.

PDC Energy Inc is a domestic independent exploration and production company that produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and NGLs with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado, the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. Pdc Energy Inc has a market cap of $3.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.850000 with and P/S ratio of 3.28.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 3,000 shares of PDCE stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $41.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, General Counsel & Sec. Nicole L Martinet sold 3,000 shares of PDCE stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $37.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

EVP, Corp. Dev. & Strategy Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDCE stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $36.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.84% since.

Director Anthony J Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDCE stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $36.3. The price of the stock has increased by 4.27% since.

SVP, OPERATIONS David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of PDCE stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $36.41. The price of the stock has increased by 3.95% since.

Director David C Parke sold 500 shares of PDCE stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $35.72. The price of the stock has increased by 5.96% since.

