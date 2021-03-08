Five9 Inc (FIVN) CEO Rowan M Trollope Sold $3.9 million of Shares

CEO of Five9 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rowan M Trollope (insider trades) sold 23,221 shares of FIVN on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $168.9 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Five9 Inc provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company is engaged in providing research, development and client support services for contact centers. Five9 Inc has a market cap of $10.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $153.810000 with and P/S ratio of 22.98.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Rowan M Trollope sold 23,221 shares of FIVN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $168.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.93% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of FIVN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $169.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.05% since.

CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of FIVN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $181.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Telco Services & GM EMEA Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of FIVN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $168.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.9% since.

President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,388 shares of FIVN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $172.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.95% since.

Director Michael J Burdiek sold 1,500 shares of FIVN stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $182. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.49% since.

SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Leena Mansharamani sold 6,547 shares of FIVN stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $183.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FIVN, click here