>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

The Cooper Inc (COO) President & CEO Albert G White Iii Sold $31 million of Shares

March 08, 2021 | About: COO -0.69%

President & CEO of The Cooper Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Albert G White Iii (insider trades) sold 79,745 shares of COO on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $388.62 a share. The total sale was $31 million.

The Cooper Companies Inc is a medical device company operating through its subsidiaries. It manufactures products for contact lens wearers and supplies women's health clinicians with products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare. The Cooper Companies Inc has a market cap of $18.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $385.480000 with a P/E ratio of 8.47 and P/S ratio of 7.70. The dividend yield of The Cooper Companies Inc stocks is 0.02%. The Cooper Companies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated The Cooper Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Albert G White Iii sold 79,745 shares of COO stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $388.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.81% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)