The Cooper Inc (COO) President & CEO Albert G White Iii Sold $31 million of Shares

President & CEO of The Cooper Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Albert G White Iii (insider trades) sold 79,745 shares of COO on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $388.62 a share. The total sale was $31 million.

The Cooper Companies Inc is a medical device company operating through its subsidiaries. It manufactures products for contact lens wearers and supplies women's health clinicians with products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare. The Cooper Companies Inc has a market cap of $18.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $385.480000 with a P/E ratio of 8.47 and P/S ratio of 7.70. The dividend yield of The Cooper Companies Inc stocks is 0.02%. The Cooper Companies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated The Cooper Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

