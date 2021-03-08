DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences











33rd Annual Roth Conference





Details: DiaMedica Therapeutics management will deliver a fireside chat and participate in 1-on-1 meetings





Company conference participation date: March 15th, 2021

















Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference





Details: DiaMedica Therapeutics management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings





Company conference participation date: March 16th, 2021

















Maxim’s Emerging Growth Conference





Details: DiaMedica Therapeutics management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings





Company conference participation date: March 17th, 2021







DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details of the company’s participation are as follows:For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, please visit [url="]www.diamedica.com[/url].

