>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Domtar Corporation Announces Termination of Cash Tender Offers for 4.400%, 6.750% and 6.250% Senior Notes, Redemption of 2022 Notes, and Repayment of Term Loan

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:UFS +1.42% TSX:UFS +1.63%

Domtar Corporation (the “Company” or “Domtar”) (NYSE: UFS), announced today the termination of its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer”, and collectively, the “Offers”) for (i) any and all of its 4.400% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and (ii) up to a combined aggregate purchase price (including principal amount and related premium, but excluding accrued interest) of $300 million of its 6.750% Senior Notes due 2044 (the “2044 Notes”) and its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2042 (the “2042 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes and 2044 Notes, the “Notes,” and each a “series” of Notes).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005914/en/

The termination of the Offers is unconditional and takes immediate effect. All Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers will not be purchased. All instructions in respect of tendered Notes will be deemed to be revoked automatically and all Notes previously tendered and not withdrawn will be promptly returned to their respective Holders.

In lieu of the Offers, the Company announced today that it will redeem all of the $300 million aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes pursuant to the terms of the 2022 Notes and repay the $294 million of outstanding indebtedness under its Term Loan Agreement with CoBank, ACB, a farm credit bank.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005914/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)