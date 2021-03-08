>
Fluor's Stork Awarded North Sea Asset Integrity Contract Extension

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:FLR +0.16%


[url="]Fluor+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, a Fluor company, was awarded a 2-year contract extension by Chrysaor Holdings Limited to deliver offshore integrated specialist asset integrity services in the UK.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005610/en/

A Stork professional performs an offshore inspection in the North Sea. (Photo: Business Wire)

A Stork professional performs an offshore inspection in the North Sea. (Photo: Business Wire)



Stork will continue to deliver an inclusive range of asset management solutions and capabilities to extend the offshore assets’ life cycle through this contract for the Armada, Everest and Lomond platforms in the central North Sea.



“Stork has provided specialist asset integrity solutions for these platforms since 2014, and Stork is pleased to build upon this business relationship,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork. “By using Stork’s full portfolio of innovative solutions, the company will support its client’s objectives of achieving safe, reliable and efficient operations across their North Sea portfolio.”



About Stork



Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients’ assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients’ business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values—Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence—we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit [url="]www.stork.com[/url] or follow us on Twitter [url="]%40StorkTS[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url].



About Fluor Corporation



[url="]Fluor+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit [url="]www.fluor.com[/url] or follow Fluor on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]YouTube[/url].



#stork

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005610/en/


