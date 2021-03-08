>
Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Conferences

March 08, 2021 | About: ALT +1.16%

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team will present during a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held Mar 9-10, 2021. Also, Altimmune’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, will be giving an oral presentation at the 2021 NASH-TAG Conference, being held March 11-13, 2021.

Details on the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat presentation are as follows:

Title:H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Presenters:Vipin Garg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Scot Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Date/Time: March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am ET

A webcast link to the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

Details on the NASH-TAG 2021 presentation by Dr. Scott Harris are as follows:

Title:Dual GLP-1 Agonists in the Treatment of Metabolic
& Liver Dysfunction in NASH

Presenter:Scott Harris M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Date/Time: March 13, 2021 at 9:30 pm ET

A copy of the presentation materials will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Will Brown Stacey Jurchison
Chief Financial OfficerSr. Dir, Investor Relations
Phone: 240-654-1450Phone : 410-474-8200
[email protected][email protected]
