Cactus Announces Public Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) announced today the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 5,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“common stock”) by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”). In addition, the Selling Stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Cactus will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock in the Offering.Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.The securities are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective upon filing. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement.Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, free of charge, at the SEC’s website atAlternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained from:Citigroup Global Markets Inc.Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions1155 Long Island AvenueEdgewood, New York 11717Telephone: (800) 831-9146Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLCAttention: Prospectus Department6933 Louis Stephens DriveMorrisville, NC 27560Telephone: (800) 221-1037Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

