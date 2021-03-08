OpenX and LiveRamp Expand Partnership Globally in Australia

SYDNEY, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX and LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced the expansion of their US partnership into Australia, providing local marketers with an improved way to reach audience segments on LiveRamp Authenticated Identity Infrastructure. As part of the integration, marketers will be able to increase their addressable reach and engage with their audiences across thousands of publishers' inventory, including web, in-app, and connected TV (CTV) through the OpenX exchange.

Australian marketers are increasingly looking for audience targeting solutions that are comparable to what they can achieve with the walled gardens, and by partnering with LiveRamp and OpenX, they can create relevant, people-based audiences, and then activate these audiences at scale while respecting consumer privacy.

The OpenX integration provides multiple ways for marketers to activate addressable, people-based campaigns with LiveRamp. Marketers may buy directly from demand-side platforms (DSPs) that have also integrated with LiveRamp Authenticated Identity Infrastructure, such as MediaMath or The Trade Desk, or work with their DSP of choice via an OpenX Deal ID.

"Like the rest of the world, Australian marketers are looking for audience targeting solutions that are data-driven, reliable and scalable," said Mitch Greenway, director of ANZ for OpenX. "LiveRamp and OpenX have built a partnership that has already driven fantastic results for brands and agencies in other markets, and by expanding our work to ANZ, marketers here will now have what we believe is the one of the best possible ways to scale a people-based campaign. We know what kind of results this will deliver, and it's a great opportunity for marketers here to reduce their reliance on the walled gardens."

"We have already seen promising success partnering with OpenX across campaigns in the United States, and we look forward to scaling those efforts internationally in Australia," said Deb O'Sullivan, VP enterprise sales, LiveRamp ANZ. "With our solution now live and running in both markets, we further accelerate progress to help bridge the gap between media buying of the past and more performative media buying in the future."

Flaminia Sapori, head of partnerships at Matterkind, said, "Data-driven, people-based, audience targeting on the open web has come a long way in recent years and by working with solutions like LiveRamp Authenticated Identity Infrastructure, we're able to help our clients reach and engage their customers with a level of precision that drives real results. Global partnerships like the one being announced by OpenX give advertisers the ability to achieve additional scale and flexibility within a people-based environment which, as we look at sunsetting the cookie this year, will unlock even more value and opportunity for brands."

OpenX supports every publisher that is currently integrated with LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS). To date, more than 340 global publishers have signed on to ATS and LiveRamp applies identity to 22 billion biddable impressions per day. With the growing scale of LiveRamp's solution, Australian marketers will be able to end reliance on third-party cookies and maintain the ability to reach their audiences on premium, addressable inventory.

To begin activating campaigns without third-party cookies or other device identifiers today, reach LiveRamp at [email protected] . Australian marketers interested in setting up a PMP deal with OpenX can reach out to [email protected].

About OpenX

OpenX is a pioneering leader in advertising technology, helping create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers people-based marketing on the open web by enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 30,000 advertisers across every screen and device, reaching nearly one billion consumers - including a quarter billion unique consumers in the US - and processing more than one trillion transactions globally each day.

Media Contact: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openx-and-liveramp-expand-partnership-globally-in-australia-301242559.html

SOURCE OpenX Technologies, Inc.