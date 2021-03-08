>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Kennametal to Attend JP Morgan Industrials Conference

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:KMT +2.53%

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will virtually attend the JP Morgan Industrials Conference.

Details of the conference are as follows:


When:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021




Attendees:

Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations




Presentation:

A slide deck for this event will be available on the Company's website at www.kennametal.com on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-attend-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301242617.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)