>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp., a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, Announces Closing of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering and Listing On NASDAQ

March 08, 2021 | About: NAS:ACAHU +0.4%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. ("ACAH") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trade under the ticker symbol "ACAHU".

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "ACAH" and "ACAHW," respectively.

The Company is a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Shahraab Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, Burt Jordan, President, and Tony Eisenberg, Chief Strategy Officer.

BTIG, LLC acted as the sole book running manager for the offering and Academy Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC acted as co-managers of the offering.

The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BTIG, LLC at 65 E 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 3, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of ACAH, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of ACAH's registration statement filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. ACAH undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-coastal-acquisition-corp-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company-announces-closing-of-300-000-000-initial-public-offering-and-listing-on-nasdaq-301242645.html

SOURCE Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)