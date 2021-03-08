>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Pegasystems Appoints Three Strategic Hires to Support Sales and Ecosystem Growth

March 08, 2021 | About: NAS:PEGA -5.25%

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 8, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity at the world's leading enterprises, today announced three new strategic hires to accelerate the company's sales and ecosystem growth. John Higgins has joined as head of global consulting and client success, Judy Buchholz has joined as head of commercial sales for the Americas, and Joaquin Reixa has joined as head of sales for EMEA.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

Mr. Higgins joins Pega from Salesforce, where he most recently led International Services for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. Under John's leadership, Pega's Global Consulting and Client Success teams are coming together to ensure a seamless client experience - from point of sale through to renewal - gets delivered consistently in all markets. He brings his expertise to Pega to leverage the partner ecosystem and ensure clients fully adopt Pega products and Pega Express Methodologies. This will help clients derive full value and benefit as they navigate through, and emerge from, the global pandemic crisis.

Ms. Buchholz joins Pega from IBM where she had a distinguished career leading extensive global go-to-market strategy, advancing transformation experience, and driving sales teams, technical pre-sales teams, partner teams, and inside sales teams. She has broad global experience managing very large enterprise clients and teams. She also broke new ground in social selling by leveraging digital technologies to broaden IBM's reach into new client segments.

Mr. Reixa joins Pega from ServiceNow, where he was most recently vice president of sales in Europe. A sales industry veteran, he brings more than 20 years' experience in managing and coaching sales and consulting teams in high-growth organizations, focusing on client satisfaction, as well as the continued, sustained growth of partner ecosystems.

Quotes & Commentary:

"I'm pleased to have attracted such high caliber, experienced talent into these positions from companies we compete with every day. This is an exciting time for Pega, as we are poised to capitalize on our substantial success to meet our ambitious growth agenda. These new team members bring considerable experience and expertise and will be instrumental in helping take Pega to the next level," said Alan Trefler, Founder and CEO.

About Pega
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contacts:

US
Sean Audet
Pegasystems
[email protected]
+16175285230

EMEA
Jon Brigden
Pegasystems Ltd.
[email protected]
+44 (0)118 9398 584

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-appoints-three-strategic-hires-to-support-sales-and-ecosystem-growth-301242693.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)