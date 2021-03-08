ALPS Clean Energy ETF And ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF To Transfer Listing To NYSE Arca

DENVER, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C ALPS Advisors announced today plans to transfer the listing of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (Ticker: ACES) and ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (Ticker: DTEC) from the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. to the NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca").

SS&C ALPS Advisors anticipates that the ETFs will begin trading on NYSE Arca under their current ticker symbols on or about March 29, 2021, although this date is subject to change.

No shareholder action is required as a result of this change.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus that contains this and other information call 866.675.2639. Read it carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF and ALPS Disruptive Technologies Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the ALPS Clean Energy ETF and ALPS Disruptive Technologies Shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Funds, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Funds. ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C | ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $14.9 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, the firm provides access to asset classes and boutique asset managers in real assets, alternatives, thematic/factor and fixed income through both ETF and open-end mutual fund structures. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

