PHX MINERALS INC. Announces Dividend Payment

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:PHX -1.52%

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 8, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX," (NYSE: PHX), today announced that its Board of Directors approved a payment of one cent per share quarterly dividend at its March 2, 2021, meeting. The dividend will be payable on June 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2021.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phx-minerals-inc-announces-dividend-payment-301242520.html

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.


