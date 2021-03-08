GOL to Host Conference Call on March 10 - Corporate Merger Proposal with SMILES

SÃO PAULO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces that it will host on March 10 (Wednesday) a Conference Call to share with all shareholders the latest information on its Corporate Merger Proposal with SMILES, as well as the most frequent questions and answers on this subject.

The Company believes your attendance is relevant for transparency, access of information, and equality of treatment among all shareholders of both GOL and SMILES.

English Portuguese March 10, 2021 March 10, 2021 08:00 a.m. (US EST) 07:00 a.m. (US EST) 10:00 a.m. (Brasília time) 09:00 a.m. (Brasília time) Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382 Phone: +55 (11) 3181-8565 Code: GOL Code: GOL Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088 Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012 Replay code: 10153107 Replay code: 4567893# Webcast: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=bd0102ea-611a-4044-8c65-05a62f647510 Webcast: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=61d5f482-d1c0-4a8b-9382-0215ba996aa3

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Conference Call/Webcast: In addition to the phone contacts above, you can also access the audio and participate in the conference call through the IR website www.voegol.com.br/ir.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 128 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4).

