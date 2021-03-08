Hub Group Inc (HUBG) EVP, Chief Information Officer Vava Dimond Sold $843,150 of Shares

EVP, Chief Information Officer of Hub Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vava Dimond (insider trades) sold 13,971 shares of HUBG on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $60.35 a share. The total sale was $843,150.

Hub Group Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company, which offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Hub Group Inc has a market cap of $2.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.750000 with a P/E ratio of 28.57 and P/S ratio of 0.60. Hub Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Hub Group Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Information Officer Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of HUBG stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $60.35. The price of the stock has increased by 3.98% since.

