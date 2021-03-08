>
Sunpower Corp (SPWR) EVP & General Counsel Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey Sold $1.4 million of Shares

March 08, 2021 | About: SPWR -5.18%

EVP & General Counsel of Sunpower Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey (insider trades) sold 45,024 shares of SPWR on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $32.04 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

SunPower Corp is engaged in the solar industry. The company's business includes designing, manufacturing, installation and ongoing maintenance and monitoring of solar products. Sunpower Corp has a market cap of $4.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.090000 with a P/E ratio of 11.49 and P/S ratio of 3.56.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Pres and CEO Thomas H Werner sold 37,850 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.74% since.
  • Pres and CEO Thomas H Werner sold 130,000 shares of SPWR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $33.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.9% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Administration Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of SPWR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $31.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.04% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 45,024 shares of SPWR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $32.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.21% since.
  • Principal Accounting Officer Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of SPWR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $31.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.07% since.
  • EVP, Administration Douglas J. Richards sold 47,736 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.09% since.
  • Principal Accounting Officer Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.09% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPWR, click here

.

