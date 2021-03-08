Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $1 million of Shares

CEO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric J. Jr. Lindberg (insider trades) sold 29,257 shares of GO on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $35.64 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.410000 with a P/E ratio of 33.17 and P/S ratio of 1.12.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 29,257 shares of GO stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $35.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.65% since.

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $41.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Charles Bracher sold 1,978 shares of GO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $35.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

CFO Charles Bracher sold 250 shares of GO stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer Steven K. Wilson sold 41,210 shares of GO stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $35.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Andrea Renee Bortner sold 1,164 shares of GO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $35.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

See Remarks Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 1,162 shares of GO stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $35.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $42.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.66% since.

Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of GO stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $42.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.98% since.

