>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Kroger Expands Partnership With 80 Acres Farms to 316 Stores

March 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:KR +0.87%

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / The Kroger Co. (NYSE:NYSE:KR) and 80 Acres Farms bring farm-fresh produce to customers across Ohio. Today, the companies are growing their partnership to reach more shoppers in the Midwest - both in-store and online.

"Everyone deserves easy access to fresh, affordable, delicious food," said Dan De La Rosa, Group Vice President Fresh Merchandising, Kroger. "This newly expanded partnership means more communities will have just-picked produce at their fingertips 365 days a year. We're proud to partner with 80 Acres Farms as we work together to create a world with Zero Hunger | Zero Waste."

80 Acres Farms' breakthrough technology means the company can grow pesticide-free produce all year long. With locations closer to customers, the farm-to-table carbon footprint and overall food waste are low.

"Kroger leads with their commitment to fresh by providing customers access to fresher and more nutritious produce," said Mike Zelkind, CEO and Co-founder of 80 Acres Farms. "Consumers are looking for more nutrition from their diet and want to trust that their food is safe and chemical-free and it will last longer in their refrigerators. The 80 Acres Farms brand delivers against all those promises."

Today, 80 Acres Farms has four locations in Greater Cincinnati. Its latest state-of-the-art farm will support the new Kroger partnership, bringing 10 million fresh produce servings to communities across the Midwest.

Beginning March 15, 80 Acres will serve 316 Kroger locations across Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

For further information, please contact us at:

Rebecca Haders

[email protected] / +1 513-910-9089

Related Files

kroger_logo.png

80AcresFarms_VertLogo.png

Related Images

94c29320087a9ff17255bb1d5615.jpg ea85ac5bfdd87c87bcb95277821e.jpg 63c53cdc67c7b8162e3fa806f82a.jpg 2764ba80d2e64e13a4e903bac513.jpg

Related Links

New funding sets up 80 Acres Farms for 'rapid' expansion

'The future of food': 80 Acres debuts world's first-of-its-kind indoor farm: PHOTOS

SOURCE: 80 Acres Farms



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634251/Kroger-Expands-Partnership-With-80-Acres-Farms-to-316-Stores

img.ashx?id=634251

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)